Hilary Duff Graces Cosmopolitan Magazine, February Edition

Hilary Duff covers the February edition of Cosmopolitan Magazine. In it, she talks about her life, kid and divorce. After her four-year marriage to Mike Comrie came to an end in 2014, she tells the magazine that she isn’t in a rush to find a man. “I never want to be that girl who’s desperate […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

