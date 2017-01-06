Pages Navigation Menu

Hilary Duff Graces Cosmopolitan Magazine, February Edition

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Hilary Duff covers the February edition of Cosmopolitan Magazine. In it, she talks about her life, kid and divorce. After her four-year marriage to Mike Comrie came to an end in 2014, she tells the magazine that she isn’t in a rush to find a man. “I never want to be that girl who’s desperate […]

