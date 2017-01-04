Pages Navigation Menu

Hillary, Bill Clinton to attend Trump’s inauguration

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Hillary Clinton and her husband, Bill Clinton will be attending the inauguration of President-elect, Donald Trump on January 20. The attendance of the Democratic Party candidate at the 2016 Presidential Election, was confirmed by their respective aides and reported on ABC’s Good Morning America. Clinton had lost to Trump despite winning popular vote by more […]

