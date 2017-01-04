Hillary, Bill Clinton to attend Trump’s inauguration
Hillary Clinton and her husband, Bill Clinton will be attending the inauguration of President-elect, Donald Trump on January 20. The attendance of the Democratic Party candidate at the 2016 Presidential Election, was confirmed by their respective aides and reported on ABC’s Good Morning America. Clinton had lost to Trump despite winning popular vote by more […]
Hillary, Bill Clinton to attend Trump’s inauguration
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG