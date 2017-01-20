Hillary and Bill Clinton attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration (Photos)
Hillary Clinton attended Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Friday, January 20.
The former Democratic presidential candidate was joined by her husband, former president Bill Clinton, at the swearing in ceremony. More photos after the cut…
