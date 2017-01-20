Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hillary Clinton’s gut-wrenching day – CNN

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CNN

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Hillary Clinton's gut-wrenching day
CNN
(CNN) It was not the Inauguration Day that Hillary Clinton imagined. When the skies finally opened up on Friday and rain began to fall over the US Capitol, Clinton's turn to stand before the thousands gathered on the Mall and take the oath of office as
Hillary Clinton looks on, a few feet from historySFGate
How tiny details tell the bigger story of a surreal inaugurationMacleans.ca
The Latest: Vehicle burning as DC protests escalateWAOW
The Hill –Daily Mail –Bloomberg –Irish Times
all 350 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.