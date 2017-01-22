Hirakhand Express horror: PM Modi offers condolences, says saddened by tragedy – Yahoo India News
Hirakhand Express horror: PM Modi offers condolences, says saddened by tragedy
Yahoo India News
New Delhi [India], Jan. 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his condolences to the kin of the deceased in the deadly derailment of the Hirakhand Express, and assured that the Railway Ministry is closely monitoring the situation.
