History Will Applaud Mahama for His Dignified Acceptance of Poll Results – Akufo-Addo

President of the republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo says immediate past President, John Dramani Mahama has contributed to the consolidation of the nation’s democracy, following the former leader’s critical role played in the transition of power.

Mahama conceded defeat to the 72-year old politician in a historic polls in December 2016, and subsequently collaborated with the rival party, the NPP side to set structures in the interest of the high standards of the nation’s democracy to give a befitting transfer of power witnessed January 7, 2017.

In his inaugural address delivered before the seventh parliament of the fourth republic at the Black Star Square, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo acknowledged the sense of patriotism and political maturity of Mahama in the road to the transfer of power.

“I sincerely thank our departing President, John Dramani Mahama for his service to our nation. He stepped into the bridge of national leadership at a delicate moment in the country’s history with the death in office for the first time of a sitting President, the Late President John Atta Mills. He has since steered the leadership of state with conviction. His elegant, dignified acceptance of the verdict of the people on 7th December, 2016, well without doubt receive the approval of history, for it has contributed significantly to the process of democratic consolidation in Ghana.”

Akufo-Addo who served as foreign minister and attorney general in the NPP government that ruled between 2001 and 2009 has duly become the fifth president of the republic after swearing in today.

The 72-year old will serve the country as the Head of State and government for a four year tenure, after which a fresh polls will be conducted, in accordance with the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

