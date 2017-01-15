HIV Positive P0rn-Star Narrates How her Co-Star Was Bleeding During Performance (Graphic Details)

With news cameras flashing, adult fílm performer Cameron Bay told reporters that in her last pórn shoot before testing positive for HIV, her partner’s pénis was bleeding — and he wasn’t wearing a cóndom.

After stopping momentarily, the cameras continued rolling, she said.

Bay, whose positive HIV test sparked the first of two pórn móratoriums in the last month, spoke Wednesday at a Hollywood press conference with other adult fílm performers, including two who said they also contracted HIV this year. The press conference was coordinated by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which advocates for mandatory cóndom use in pórn.

Five current and former pórn performers spoke about the dangers and uncertainty of life in the adult fílm industry. While the performers said they can’t be sure when and where they contracted HIV, they agreed the industry is not adequately protecting its performers.

Choking back tears, Bay continued to describe her last shoot, fílmed at a public bar in San Francisco for Kínk.com.

“There were up to 50 people in the room with us. And we were laying on top of them. And they were touching inappropriately,” Bay said. “It all happened so fast. I didn’t realize how unsafe it was until I saw the pictures … You’re on a whole other level when you’re doing something so extreme.”

Last week, Bay revealed that cóndoms were available, but not required at the shoot. She said she didn’t think she needed to use a cóndom because her male costar had recently tested negative for séxually transmitted diseases, and she left the choice up to him. Kínk.com confirmed to HuffPost that Bay was offered a cóndom, but it was not used.

Pórn performer Patrick Stone told reporters he was asked to perform in a shoot even after he tested positive for HIV. He said he was told he was HIV-positive in an email on Sept. 10 from Performer Availability Screening Services, which handles STD testing for the industry. Stone said he never got a follow-up call or email from PASS, or from his employer Kínk.com, to discuss the results or schedule follow-up testing. Instead, he got an email from Kínk.com two days later inquiring about scheduling a shoot this week, he said

Since then, Stone has taken two additional tests that he said show him as HIV-negative. He said he’s awaiting results from a fourth and final test.

“It’s been kind of a whirlwind week for me emotionally,” Stone said. “I feel that the testing process for PASS is not working. If I was allowed to fall through the cracks like I did, who else is out there?

“I mean, they had me scheduled for a shoot tomorrow and as far as they knew, I was HIV-positive,” Stone said.

Kínk.com said that it did not know about Stone’s positive HIV test when it scheduled him for the shoot.

“He had tested negative for us previously. Because of the moratorium, tests were not updated on the PASS system for producers (because no one was cleared for work),” Mike Stabile, spokesman for Kínk.com, said in an email to HuffPost. “He would have been required [to take] a new test regardless before shooting.”

Another man who identified himself as a pórn performer joined the press conference by phone, saying he wanted to remain anonymous. He claimed to have contracted HIV working in the industry and tested positive in the last six months. That would make him the third performer to test positive for the virus this year.

About two weeks after a shoot, he said he developed acute symptoms and tested positive. He said he had tested negative for HIV two weeks earlier.

A fourth performer, Rod Daily, said he learned he was HIV-positive earlier this month. Daily, who has been in a romantic relationship with Cameron Bay for about two years, has performed in gay pórn since 2005 and said he always used cóndoms.

“That’s 12 years that I’ve shot with HIV-positive people, used cóndoms and never been HIV-positive,” Daily said. “If anything, I know that condóms do work. I was a guinea pig for that.

“I just don’t know how an industry stands here and says they care so much about their performers and, a week after someone tests positive, they’re out there shooting without cóndoms,” Daily said. “Ultimately, it’s a business, and their main concern is money and not their performers.”

Daily thanked the AIDS Healthcare Foundation “for everything they’ve done,” including helping him and Bay get medication.

Former performer Derrick Burts said he became infected with HIV in 2010 working as a pórn performer. Burts said that, like Bay, he had only worked in the industry for a few months before contracting HIV. In his four-month pórn career, he said, he contracted chlamydia, gonorrhea and herpes as well.

“To me this is one huge flashback,” Burts said. “What’s the acceptable number of cases of HIV or herpes or HPV or syphilis or any other dangerous STD before people step up and do something about this?”

Another former performer, Darren James, who said he became infected with HIV in 2004 working as a pórn performer, said he “almost lost it” listening to Bay tell her story.

“I didn’t want to see a whole army of people sitting at this table,” said James, who now works for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. “This industry has failed and continues to fail. We all need to wake up.”

When Bay found out she had HIV on Aug. 21, the Free Speech Coalition, which oversees a database of all adult fílm performers’ STD tests, placed a moratorium on pórn shooting. Six days later, the organization lifted the moratorium.

A week after pórn shooting had resumed, Bay’s boyfriend, Daily, announced that he had tested positive for HIV. Two days after Daily said he was HIV-positive, another performer, who wasn’t identified, tested positive. That prompted the Free Speech Coalition to impose a second moratorium.

The Free Speech Coalition announced this week that it would lift the second moratorium on Friday. It also said it will begin requiring STD testing of performers every 14 days, twice as often as before.

The Free Speech Coalition maintains that the three performers who recently tested HIV-positive — Bay, Daily and the anonymous man — did not contract HIV on a fílm set.

LA voters in November passed a measure mandating cóndom use in pórn, despite a large, coordinated campaign against it by the pórn industry. Industry insiders say there has been no enforcement of the new law.

The law was authored by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which maintains that no amount of testing is safe without cóndom use. “It’s like trying to prevent pregnancy with a pregnancy test,” said foundation communications director Ged Kenslea.