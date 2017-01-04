Hollyweed: Man behind vandalisation of iconic Hollywood sign identified

A man named Jesus Hands has been fingered as the man behind the vandalisation of the Hollywood sign.

The supposed prankster in Hollywood, Los Angeles vandalised the iconic Hollywood on Sunday, January 1, 2016, has been identified.

The prankster turned the Hollywood sign up in the hills into Hollyweed has been reported to be a man known as Jesus Hands on social media.

If you look closely at the Hollyweed sign, you will spot the name ‘Jesus Hands’ written on it.

Jesus Hands (whose real name is Zach Fernandez) can be seen talking about a mission of sorts in a footage obtained by TMZ. He confirmed that this mission was accomplished later on.

On Jesus Hands’ Instagram account there is a photo of the Hollyweed sign with the caption "In all it’s glory."

The Hollyweed prank is a throwback to Jan. 1, 1976 when Daniel N. Finegood altered the sign the same way.

Mr Finegood died in 2007 at the age of 52. Before hid death Finegood messed with the sign several more times.

The Hollywood has been the target of pranksters for decades. However, increased security including video cameras has led to fewer cases of vandalization.

