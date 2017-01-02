Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Home General News Malawi President appoints Commission of Inquiry to probe K26bn ‘maizegate’ Zambia import… – Lusaka Times

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Lusaka Times

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Home General News Malawi President appoints Commission of Inquiry to probe K26bn 'maizegate' Zambia import…
Lusaka Times
Malawian President Peter Mutharika has appointed a Commission of Inquiry to the procurement of 100 000 metric tonnes (MT) of maize from Zambia involving K26 billion. Announcing the Commission, Chief Secretary to government, Lloyd Muhara, President …
Welcome 2017, be gone 2016 with thy pain, misery and dullnessThe Maravi Post

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.