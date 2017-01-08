Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

HomeBEST DIRECTORIf Moonlight Wins in the Picture or Director Categ… – Awards Daily

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Awards Daily

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
HomeBEST DIRECTORIf Moonlight Wins in the Picture or Director Categ…
Awards Daily
While many will credit the outcry last year with the #oscarssowhite hashtag, it's also possible that 2016 just happens to have a significantly higher portion of films the critics and industry like that revolve around African American characters. With

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.