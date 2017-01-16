Pages Navigation Menu

Homeboyz rugby player Wekesa is dead – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Homeboyz rugby player Wekesa is dead
Wekesa was attacked and stabbed by thugs in Mlolongo, Machakos County, on Sunday night where he had gone to visit his friends. Advertisement. By AYUMBA AYODI More by this Author. Kenya Simbas trialist and Homeboyz prop Andrew Wekesa is dead.

