Homeboyz rugby player Wekesa is dead
Daily Nation
Wekesa was attacked and stabbed by thugs in Mlolongo, Machakos County, on Sunday night where he had gone to visit his friends. Advertisement. By AYUMBA AYODI More by this Author. Kenya Simbas trialist and Homeboyz prop Andrew Wekesa is dead.
