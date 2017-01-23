Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Homegrown School Feeding Programme: FG Releases N375m for 700,000 Pupils in 5 states

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government said it had so far released over N375 million toward the implementation of its school feeding programme in five states, this year. Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. Akande said that the release of the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.