Horror as Boy & His 13 years Old Girlfriend Commit Suicide After the Girl Fell Pregnant
A 14-year old boy and his 13-year girlfriend from Marakwet killed themselves after discovering that the latter was pregnant.
According to trending post, The bodies of the teenagers were found on Tuesday in different locations and taken to Kapsowar Mission Hospital in Kenya for postmortem.
The body of the 14-year-old was found at his parent’s home while the girl’s was found at a nearby forest.
According to the area Chief, Benjamin Kipkemoi, the two class seven pupils probably decided to take poison fearing punishment from their parents.
“It is not clear whether the boy was responsible for the girl’s pregnancy.”
“We are carrying out investigation,” Kipkemoi said.
This tragic incident brings to the fore the need for reproductive health lessons in schools as this could have been avoided.
