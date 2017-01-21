Horror as Husband Sets Wife On Fire (Graphic Photos)

A lady who has been identified as Pauline Mugure from Kenyan was disfigured after her husband reportedly attacked her and set her on fire in a violent domestic abuse attack.

The lady is seen standing next to a makeshift house, trying her best to speak while showing the burn wounds on her neck, back and face in a social media video that has now gone viral.

The emotional video ends with the victim in tears asking for help to aid in reconstructive surgery and medication. See more photo below;