Hospital loses 3 leprosy patients in 2016
Richard Elesho/ Lokoja A mission hospital, Holley Memorial Hopital has confirmed the death of three lepers in its leprosarium in the year 2016. TheNews discovered this during a visit to the Ochadamu, Kogi State based hospital recently. Secretary of the hospital, Elder Daniel Ameh gave the names of the dead as Ejima Adi, from Ayah Community in Ibaji LGA, Omale Oyibo, from Idah LGA and Augustin Faruna who hailed from Dekina LGA.
