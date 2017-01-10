Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hospital loses 3 leprosy patients in 2016

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Health, News | 0 comments

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja A mission hospital, Holley Memorial Hopital has confirmed the death of three lepers in its leprosarium in the year 2016. TheNews discovered this during a visit to the Ochadamu, Kogi State based hospital recently. Secretary of the hospital, Elder Daniel Ameh gave the names of the dead as Ejima Adi, from Ayah Community in Ibaji LGA, Omale Oyibo, from Idah LGA and Augustin Faruna who hailed from Dekina LGA.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.