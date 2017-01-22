Host Gabon crash out of AFCON 2017

Africa Cup of Nations host Gabon have been sent packing from the ongoing AFCON 2017 at the group stage after a goalless draw with Cameroon in their third game played on Sunday.

Former African footballer of the year Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two goals in three games for Gabon which he captains but that was not enough to secure a quarter-final place.

Anthony Nlebem

