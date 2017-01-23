Pages Navigation Menu

Hosts Gabon exit AFCON as Cameroon, Burkina Faso book quarter-finals berths

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Hosts, Gabon on Sunday crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the group stage after playing out a 0-0 draw with Cameroon, who progressed to the quarter-finals. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a great chance for Gabon early n when he bundled the ball wide from…

