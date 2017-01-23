Hosts Gabon exit AFCON as Cameroon, Burkina Faso book quarter-finals berths
Hosts, Gabon on Sunday crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the group stage after playing out a 0-0 draw with Cameroon, who progressed to the quarter-finals. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a great chance for Gabon early n when he bundled the ball wide from…
The post Hosts Gabon exit AFCON as Cameroon, Burkina Faso book quarter-finals berths appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG