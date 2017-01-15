Hot From The Empire: Veezyblaze Drops Baba God, A New Single

Blaze Empire’s hot sensational act, Veezyblaze Ulu, real name Ulu Vincent Chijioke has released an intriguing song titled, Baba God into the market.

The dark complexioned singer in a brief chat with showbiz writers revealed that he is inspired to embark on the project because of his love for God and what he has done to improve his life especially his education and in entertainment.

He said he has every reason to be grateful because compared to his peers, he has recorded modest achievements earning a Bachelor degree in Economics from the University of Jos and dropping hit singles from time to time to the glory of God.

“This is really amazing, what God has done for me.”

“If not for God, nothing would have been possible to achieve.”

Ulu went ahead to advice fellow youths to shun social vices like consumption of drugs and violence and to work towards enhancing their God given potentials.

He said the youths should do all within their ability to contribute their quota towards the growth of the country especially through entertainment and arts, especially those who have no godfathers to push for them to get employments.

“So they should exploit their God given talents and exhale since they cannot blossom in other sectors of the economy due to lack of necessary support. For instance, for me even without the desired support coming from anywhere, I am still pushing on my own gearing up to hit the top and to remain there.

I, for one, I have long discarded the usual act of brooding often displayed by youths that lack of godfather or support push them to embrace crime. I’ve been able to earn an education and release a couple of hit songs on my own. I still have a lot to do to promote my efforts anyway.”

