Hot Head: Applicant in court over alleged threat to life

A job applicant has been arraigned in court for allegedly threatening his neighbour with a knife.

A 28-year-old applicant, Emmanuel Emeka, was on Wednesday, arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court in the FCT for allegedly threatening to kill his neighbour with a knife.

Emeka, of Yayale Ahmed Estate Apo, is standing trial on a two-count charge of mischief and criminal intimidation.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him. The judge, Mr Umar Kagarko admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20, 000.

The judge added that the defendant must produce a reliable surety who resides within the jurisdiction of the court and adjourned hearing till Feb.23.

The prosecutor, Mr Joshua Ayanna, had told the court that one Miss Nwaorgu Akudo of the same address reported the matter at Apo Police Station on Jan.7.

Ayanna said that the complainant alleged that “she sun- dried her coconut chaff in the compound and the defendant poured sand on it.

“When she confronted him in the company of the security men in the estate, he took a knife and threatened them and herself.

“During police investigation, the said knife was recovered from him and a threatening letter written to Miss Akudo’’, Ayanna said.

The prosecutor said that the offence was contrary to Sections 327 and 397 of the Penal Code.

