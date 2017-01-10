Hotel throws out 410 stranded Turkish Airlines passengers – BusinessDay
BusinessDay
Hotel throws out 410 stranded Turkish Airlines passengers
BusinessDay
Crisis was averted at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos when 410 passengers of Turkish Airlines stormed the counters of the airline. The quick intervention of security operatives prevented irate travellers from taking the law into their hands.
