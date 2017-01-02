Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hotel treats top Coast students to lunch, swimming – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Hotel treats top Coast students to lunch, swimming
The Star, Kenya
Top Coast KCSE students Fatuma Mohammed [L] and Mariam Salim at Pride Inn Beach Hotel on Saturday. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Two of the four top students at the Coast in the 2016 KCSE exam were treated to a free holiday at the …
No KCSE candidate scored an A in four coastal countiesThe Standard (press release)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.