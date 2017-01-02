Hotel treats top Coast students to lunch, swimming – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Hotel treats top Coast students to lunch, swimming
The Star, Kenya
Top Coast KCSE students Fatuma Mohammed [L] and Mariam Salim at Pride Inn Beach Hotel on Saturday. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Two of the four top students at the Coast in the 2016 KCSE exam were treated to a free holiday at the …
No KCSE candidate scored an A in four coastal counties
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG