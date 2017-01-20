Hotter Than Fire: Jilted woman burns down lover’s apartment (Photos)

A jilted woman took her anger too far by burning the house of her ex-lover after her attempts to kill him failed.

The saying that hell is not as fiery as a scorned woman played out in a Nigerian community when an angry woman whose lover of many years jilted, decided to go to the extreme by burning down his four-bedroom apartment.

A Facebook user, Victor Ibeh who posted the story on his wall, narrated how the lady attempted to kill the man who happens to be his friend after he broke up with her and when she could not succeed, she decided to burn down his house.

But unfortunately for the revenge seeking woman, the man’s neighbours helped in putting out the fire before it could do more damage.

But what is more intriguing, according to Ibeh, is that after her attempted arson, the woman has come back to his friend begging to be taken back.

This is how Ibeh captured the incident:

“This was how my friend ended his 2016. You meet a woman, you start dating, you offer her shelter, fed her, clothed her and other things.

In the process of that relationship, it occurs to you that she has character flaws that she isn’t willing to work on and she feels entitled that you must date her the way she is.

You break off the relationship and she becomes murderous. Makes an attempt on your life; when she didn’t succeed, she decides that arson is the way out.

But for the goodness of neighbors, a four-bedroom apartment would have been burnt down.

Few weeks after, she is back pleading and expecting a makeup. How possible can that be? Who walks back into the lion’s den after an escape? Is this the same person that you would have ended up with in the marriage?

Why does this sound familiar? I have been there before. I have had an experience close to this. When I tell you that evil is not gender-specific, please believe me.

We have seen a lot. It’s a good thing that my friend survived this.”

Now the question is this: if you were in the man’s shoes, would you take back a woman as vicious as this who wanted you dead in the first place?

