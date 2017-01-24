Pages Navigation Menu

House Of Reps Tasks DFIs On Economy

Leadership Newspapers

House Of Reps Tasks DFIs On Economy
Leadership Newspapers
The House of Representatives has said Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) must impact positively on the economy. This is just as the ad-hoc Committee investigating the activities of DFIs expresses readiness to consider the position of the Bank of …
DFI invests N1trn in the economy — MDVanguard
Nigerian lawmakers ask BOI to explain N500 billion airline intervention fundPremium Times
96% of BoI loans are performing – MDDaily Trust

