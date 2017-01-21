Houston women’s march to protest election of Donald Trump planned for Saturday – Houston Chronicle
|
Houston Chronicle
|
Houston women's march to protest election of Donald Trump planned for Saturday
Houston Chronicle
Protesters march down Smith Street opposing the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as President of the United States in Houston, TX on Friday, January 20, 2017. Photo: Tim Warner, For The Chronicle. Image 2 of 10. A man takes a photo of himself holding a …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG