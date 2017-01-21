Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Houston women’s march to protest election of Donald Trump planned for Saturday – Houston Chronicle

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Houston Chronicle

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Houston women's march to protest election of Donald Trump planned for Saturday
Houston Chronicle
Protesters march down Smith Street opposing the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as President of the United States in Houston, TX on Friday, January 20, 2017. Photo: Tim Warner, For The Chronicle. Image 2 of 10. A man takes a photo of himself holding a …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.