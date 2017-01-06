Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How 30 Robbers Who Were About To Rob Me, Fled On Seeing Oyedepo’s Picture – Winners Chapel Member Reveal

According to a  Tweet by Winner chapel, An 87 year old ‘young lady’ has testified in Bishop Oyedepo’s Winners Chapel church that about 30 robbers on a mission to rob her, fled on sighting the General Overseer’s picture at her premises.oyedepo-robbers

The post How 30 Robbers Who Were About To Rob Me, Fled On Seeing Oyedepo's Picture – Winners Chapel Member Reveal appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

