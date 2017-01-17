How A Dog Killed 8-Year-Old Son Of Adama Barrow, President-Elect Of Gambia

Habibou Barrow, the 8-year-old son of Gambia’s president-elect, Adama Barrow, has died after being bitten by a dog.

The Freedom Newspaper, a Gambian publication, reports authoritatively that the boy died after he was bitten by a dog on Sunday night in Manjie-Kunda, near Banjul, capital of the country.

The newspaper quoted a source as confirming the report.

“I can confirm to you that resident-elect Barrow’s son has been killed by a dog at Manjie,” the source was quoted as saying. “I am just from the death house in Banjul. Hamat Bah and the coalition team are there. “The boy is eight years old. Barrow’s sister was also at the death house. She said the president’s son passed away.”

The boy, it was learnt, has been buried, without the father attending the ceremony.

Barrow also broke the news about his son in a post:

Family is the most sacred and precious gift — we must be grateful of those who surround us. #Gambia pic.twitter.com/qXbOMZKcnI — Adama Barrow (@adama_barrow) January 16, 2017

‘Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.

It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our 7 year old beloved son Habib Barrow, after being bitten by a dog in yesterday.May the Almighty God watch over your beautiful,young and gentle soul.We have loved you in life and you shall forever remain in our thoughts and prayers.Heaven has got a plan for you our beloved son’.

In a subsequent Tweet, Barrow appeared to lament leaving his family behind as he stayed away in Senegal, awaiting the intervention of the West African regional bloc to actualise his mandate on 19 January.

The tenure of President Yahya Jammeh, who has held the post for 22 years, officially ends on January 19, 2017.

However, he is refusing to handover power to Barrow, who was declared winner of the election by the country’s electoral commission on December 1, 2016.

Both the ECOWAS and the AU have said he would cease to be the leader of West Africa’s smallest country by 20 January.

