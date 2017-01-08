Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How a witch saved my life – Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Pastor E A Adeboye

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has disclosed how God used a witch to save his life when he was young. Adeboye, in a Thanksgiving and Prophetic Declaration Service at the church national headquarters, Throne of Grace Parish in Ebute-Meta, Lagos, narrated that God used the witch to […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

How a witch saved my life – Pastor Enoch Adeboye

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.