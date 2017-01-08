How a witch saved my life – Pastor Enoch Adeboye
The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has disclosed how God used a witch to save his life when he was young. Adeboye, in a Thanksgiving and Prophetic Declaration Service at the church national headquarters, Throne of Grace Parish in Ebute-Meta, Lagos, narrated that God used the witch to […]
How a witch saved my life – Pastor Enoch Adeboye
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG