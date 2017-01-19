How Air Force bombed Rann IDPs camp three times, killing over 100 – Survivor
The Nigerian Air Force fighter jet that attacked the Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Rann, Borno State, dropped bombs on the camp three times. Abdulwahab Adamu, one of the survivors who said this at the General Hospital, Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, where he was receiving treatment for injuries, estimated over 100 deaths. “The bombs […]
