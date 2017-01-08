Pages Navigation Menu

How Beneficiaries Of N5,000 Stipend Were Selected – FG

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Details are emerging on how the Federal Government determined the beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer who are now receiving the N5,000 monthly stipends across the 9 pilot states. According to the Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, the nine states are Bauchi, Borno, Cross …

