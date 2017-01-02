How Borno youths hypnotise, rape teenage girls—NSCDC

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, yesterday, said some youths in Maiduguri now hypnotise teenage girls with drugs and charms to rape them.

The Commandant of the corps, Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, who made the disclosure in an interview in Maiduguri, said the command recorded three cases of rape in one week between December 20 and 30, 2016.

He said: “The ugly trend was reported by parents of the victims from Gomari Coasting, London Ciki and Jidari Polo in Maiduguri.

“The victims, who are aged between 13 and 14, confessed that some youths raped them using drugs and charms, and that none of them could recall what happened.

“The command also conducted a medical examination on the girls, which revealed that there was serious penetration. Others were confirmed pregnant.

“The three girls recalled that they were abducted in a tricycle before they were taken to separate location and raped.

“We, therefore, call on parents to ensure proper upbringing of their children and wards, and monitor their movements.

“No arrest has been made so far, but the command will work tirelessly to bring the culprits to book.”

The post How Borno youths hypnotise, rape teenage girls—NSCDC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

