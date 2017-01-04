Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shettima donates 100 cows for coronation of Tor Tiv V – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Shettima donates 100 cows for coronation of Tor Tiv V
Vanguard
Governor Kashim Shettima has announced a donation of 100 cows as his personal contribution for the coronation of the Tor Tiv V, His Royal Majesty Prof. James Ayatse. Shettima made this donation when he led a delegation of Northern Governors, on a …
PDP should be proscribed — ShettimaDaily Trust
Shettima describes Ortom a great leaderThe Nation Newspaper
Buhari President saved Nigeria from extinction -Northern Governors ForumPulse Nigeria
CHANNELS TELEVISION
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.