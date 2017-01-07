How “Corporate Governance Code” Made Pastor Adeboye Step Down as Overseer of RCCG, Nigeria | He Remains G.O of RCCG Worldwide
The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has responded to claims that its General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of the church. The church stated that he only “ceased to be Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Nigeria.” According to a statement by the clergyman’s official Facebook Page; The […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG