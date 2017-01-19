Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How criminals without passport vanish from Nigeria a mystery – Immigration

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Immigration

South South Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ishaq Salilu, on Wednesday called for an enhanced collaboration between the EFCC and the Nigeria Immigration Services, NIS, in checking the menace of criminals and fraudsters in the country. Salihu made this remark when he received the Comptroller of Immigration, Rivers State , […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

How criminals without passport vanish from Nigeria a mystery – Immigration

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.