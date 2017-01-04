How drones are changing the lives of flood victims in Tanzania
TANDALE, Tanzania (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – The sight of a drone hovering above the streets of Tandale to map the crowded flood-prone neighbourhood in the north of Dar es Salaam spread excitement among inhabitants tired of dealing with regular inundations. “I am happy to see something is being done to prevent flooding,” said 35-year-old resident…
The post How drones are changing the lives of flood victims in Tanzania appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG