Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How drones are changing the lives of flood victims in Tanzania

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Technology, World | 0 comments

TANDALE, Tanzania (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – The sight of a drone hovering above the streets of Tandale to map the crowded flood-prone neighbourhood in the north of Dar es Salaam spread excitement among inhabitants tired of dealing with regular inundations. “I am happy to see something is being done to prevent flooding,” said 35-year-old resident…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post How drones are changing the lives of flood victims in Tanzania appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.