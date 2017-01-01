Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How economic recession constrained banking in 2016 – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
How economic recession constrained banking in 2016
Vanguard
2016 was a year Nigerian bankers would not want to experience again. It was the year the industry suffered heavily from the worst nightmare of bankers- bad loans. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. According to the Financial Stability report of the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.