How ex-Rep member, Nze Duru invaded FGPL office, carted away cars, incriminating documents at gunpoint
Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Nze Duru, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly breaking into the headquarters of the First Guarantee Pension Limited, FGPL, and carting away cars and incriminating documents against him. He is being detained at Zone 2, Zonal Command, Onikan, Lagos State. Duru’s arrest […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
