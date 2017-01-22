Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How fake prophet led me to marry ‘wrong’ woman’ – Man tells court – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
How fake prophet led me to marry 'wrong' woman' – Man tells court
Daily Post Nigeria
One Ilesanmi Samuel, weekend sought for the dissolution of his marriage at an Agege Customary Court sitting in Lagos State on the grounds that he was tricked by a fake prophet to marry his wife, Ilesanmi Comfort. He said his union to her had resulted

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.