How fleeing suspected Boko Haram member was nabbed in Ibadan

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Adamawa Police Command

The Oyo State Police Command has disclosed that it is presently interrogating a fleeing suspected Boko Haram member who was arrested in Ibadan. The suspected terrorist, who simply identified himself as Alkali, according to the police, was arrested by security operatives after he confessed that he fled from Sambisa forest. Confirming the arrest to DAILY […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

