How French Police Solved Kim Kardashian Jewelry Heist

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

French police have been able to identify and consequently arrested the people who were involved in the reality TV star, Kim Kardashian $10m robbery in October last year at her ritzy rented Parisian pad in during Paris Fashion Week, police said.through their DNA found on the restraints used to tie her up. The police arrested…

