How French Police Solved Kim Kardashian Jewelry Heist
French police have been able to identify and consequently arrested the people who were involved in the reality TV star, Kim Kardashian $10m robbery in October last year at her ritzy rented Parisian pad in during Paris Fashion Week, police said.through their DNA found on the restraints used to tie her up. The police arrested…
The post How French Police Solved Kim Kardashian Jewelry Heist appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG