How “Fulani militia” killed 3 police officers – Nigeria Police – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
How “Fulani militia” killed 3 police officers – Nigeria Police
Premium Times
The Adamawa Police Command on Sunday confirmed the killing of three mobile police officers and the disappearance of two others in an attack by suspected herdsmen in Demsa Local Government Area of the state. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG