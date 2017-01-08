Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How “Fulani militia” killed 3 police officers – Nigeria Police – Premium Times

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Premium Times

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
How “Fulani militia” killed 3 police officers – Nigeria Police
Premium Times
The Adamawa Police Command on Sunday confirmed the killing of three mobile police officers and the disappearance of two others in an attack by suspected herdsmen in Demsa Local Government Area of the state. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.