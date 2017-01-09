how-gov-fayose-joins-residents-to-put-out-fire-after-an-outbreak-in-a-petrol-station

A gas station located on Akure Road in Mugbagba area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, was on Sunday razed along with other close residential building and business offices by a fire incident.

It was gathered that the trouble started at about 4PM when a tanker off-loading fuel at the station, began to emit thick smoke.

Ekiti State government has stopped Petrol Stations located within residential areas from further dispencing petrol. The petrol stations are to henceforth, sell diesel and kerosene only.



The State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose gave the directive as a result of the fire outbreak today, at the Strive Energy Petrol Station, Ijigbo roundabout in Ado Ekiti, the State capural.

Mr Fayose, who rushed to the scene of the fire outbreak and promptly mobilised men of the State Fire Service to put out the fire described the inccidence as unfortunate.

He added that government would take far reaching decisions to avert future recurrence.

The fire incidence, which spread from the petrol station to the nearby Mugbagba areas of the town before it was put out destroyed properties worth millions of naira but no life was lost. See more photo below;