How Governor Ayade’s bike riders stormed Calabar Carnival – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


How Governor Ayade's bike riders stormed Calabar Carnival
Over 500 power-bike riders, led by Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State and one of his predecessors, Donald Duke, stormed Calabar, the state capital during the just concluded one month annual festival, popularly known as Calabar Carnival.

