Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Govt, Church negligence caused deadly Akwa Ibom building collapse — Official

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Akwa Ibom, News | 0 comments

Church building Collapse in Akwa Ibom

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The Church was marked for demolition five times, but its developers flouted the directives.

The post How Govt, Church negligence caused deadly Akwa Ibom building collapse — Official appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.