How gunmen kidnapped our students, staff in Ogun —NTIC

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Management and parents of Nigerian Turkish International Colleges, NTIC, located in Isheri area of Ogun State have given accounts of how eight students and staff of the school were kidnapped by gunmen. It was gathered the gunmen stormed the premises of the school located in a swampy area covered with bush around 9.20pm on Friday […]

