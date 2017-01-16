How Husband Strangled His Young Wife to Death and Threw Away Her Corpse in Ogun (Photo)

A 26-year-old man identified as Mathew Oguntade, who allegedly killed his 20-year-old wife, Mary Oguntade, during a fight in their home behind the Anglican Church at Owode-Ijako, in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun state, has been arrested by the State Police Command.

The incident happened on Friday, January 13, 2017, at about midnight when the couple engaged in a fight, according to the Police First Information Report.

The Community Development Association Chairman of the community, Iskilu Kareem, was said to have reported the case to the Police after he received a telephone call from a member of the vigilante group in the area that the couple were into serious scuffle.

According to Punch, before he could get to their house, the husband had strangled his wife to death and threw the body outside through their window and ran away.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Divisional Police Officer, Sango Ota, Akinsola Ogunwale, a Superintendent of Police, later led detectives to the scene and removed the corpse to the General Hospital, Ifo mortuary.

They later launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Oyeyemi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said their efforts paid off the following day, when the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation.

Iliyasu appealed to members of the public to always alert Police whenever their neighbours “are engaging in fisticuffs in order to avert this type of ugly incidence.”