How I emerged best graduating student in my university – Ireti Akinsola

The graduate said the current national economic recession is an opportunity for the country to develop its other sectors.

The post How I emerged best graduating student in my university – Ireti Akinsola appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

