Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How I emerged best graduating student in my university – Ireti Akinsola

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Crawford University Photo: Hotels.ng

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The graduate said the current national economic recession is an opportunity for the country to develop its other sectors.

The post How I emerged best graduating student in my university – Ireti Akinsola appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.