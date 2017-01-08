How I fell in love with Funke Akindele at first sight – Husband, JJC Skillz
Popular rapper, born Abdul Rasheed Bello, fondly called JJC Skillz, has revealed he fell in love with his wife, ace actress, Funke Akindele, at first sight. Skillz also shared his opinion about the belief that celebrities’ marriages do not last. Hide quoted text Speaking with the Punch, he said “Absolutely, it was an instant connection. […]
How I fell in love with Funke Akindele at first sight – Husband, JJC Skillz
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG