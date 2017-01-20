How I overcame sexual harassment from women – Comic Actor, Saka
Popular Nigerian comic actor, Afeez Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, has recounted how some of his female fans sexually harassed him. The Theatre Arts lecturer cum comedian said although the pressure was much, he was able to overcome the temptation. In a chat with the punch, the MTN ambassador said, “Suddenly I can no longer […]
How I overcame sexual harassment from women – Comic Actor, Saka
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG