How Jubilee Party smart card will work – The Star, Kenya

Jubilee Party members ahead of the launch of their smart membership card at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, January 13, 2017. /COURTESY. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. The Jubilee Party smart card, that will be launched on Friday by …
